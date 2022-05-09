Gwinnett Stripers' Catcher Chadwick Tromp Named International League Player of the Week

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Today, Minor League Baseball named Gwinnett Stripers catcher Chadwick Tromp the International League Player of the Week for May 2-8.

The 27-year-old Tromp recorded hits in all five games he played during the week, batting .471 (8-for-17) with three doubles, four home runs, seven runs, and 12 RBIs. From May 2-8 he led all IL hitters in homers, RBIs, extra-base hits (7), slugging percentage (1.353), and OPS (1.879), ranked second in total bases (23), tied for second in runs, fifth in batting, and eighth in on-base percentage (.526).

After going 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs on May 8 vs. Charlotte, Tromp has an active 10-game hitting streak (.405, 15-for-37 since April 24), eight-game RBI streak (15 RBIs since April 28), and six-game extra-base hit streak (6 XBH since May 1). All three streaks are the longest active in the IL, and the RBI streak is tied for Gwinnett's franchise record (Adonis Garcia also posted an 8-game RBI streak from May 11-18, 2016).

It is the first Player of the Week award for Tromp at any level over his 10-year professional career. He is the 22nd position player in Gwinnett history to earn a league Player of the Week award, first since catcher William Contreras was named Triple-A East Player of the Week for July 12-19, 2021.

A native of Oranjestad, Aruba, Tromp is batting .364 (20-for-55) with five doubles, five homers, 11 runs, 16 RBIs, and a 1.117 OPS in 15 games overall in his second season with Gwinnett. Originally signed by the Cincinnati Reds as an amateur free agent in 2013, Tromp was selected by the Atlanta Braves off waivers from the San Francisco Giants on September 21, 2021.

Tromp and the Gwinnett Stripers begin a six-game series against the Durham Bulls at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, NC on Tuesday, May 10. The Stripers return home to Coolray Field on Tuesday, May 17 for the opener of a six-game series vs. the Memphis Redbirds. Tickets are on sale now at GoStripers.com.

