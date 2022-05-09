Durham Bulls Homestand May 10-15

DURHAM, NC - After a six-game road trip, the Bulls are set to return to the DBAP for a six-game series with the Gwinnett Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, on Tuesday, May 10th. The series features the second Bark in The Park of the season, The Blood Connection blood drive, and the celebration of our beloved mascot Wool E. Bull's birthday.

Tuesday, May 10th vs Gwinnett (6:35pm)

Stryker's Young at Heart Night: Fans 55 and older can register at https://www.milb.com/milb/forms/strykers-young-at-heart-day to receive a ticket to a select MiLB game (One ticket per person per month. While supplies last.) You will get an email confirming that you will receive a ticket for the game you selected.

Two for Twos-Day presented by Lowes Foods: Fans can purchase two premium seating tickets for $22 thanks to Lowes Foods.

Wednesday, May 11th vs Gwinnett (6:35pm)

Kids Eat Free: Kids ages 12 & under are eligible to get their hand stamped and pick up a meal voucher for a hot dog, soda, and a bag of chips at the Lowes Food Guest Services when they arrive at the game.

Tito's Bark in The Park: We welcome our four-legged friends to the DBAP for a night of baseball in the outfield! A portion of every dog ticket sold will be donated to Second Chance Pet Adoptions.

Thursday, May 12th vs Gwinnett (6:35pm)

Afforda-BULL Eats: Enjoy a night of discounted food and beverages at the DBAP!

Throwback Thursday: The Bulls pay tribute to their 25-season partnership with the Tampa Bay Rays. Players and coaches will wear specialty jerseys as a nod to the 1998 Devil Rays squad.

Friday, May 13th vs Gwinnett (6:35pm)

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Biomerieux: The skies will ignite for a post-game firework show at the DBAP.

Saturday, May 14th vs Gwinnett (6:35pm) Presented by Proforma PromoGraphix

Ripken The Bat Dog Presented by Sit Means Sit Dog Training Apex: Ripken the Bat Dog will be fetching bats throughout the game.

Trucks, Beats and Brews: Local food truck Asadito joins us, serving up vibrant flavor of Argentina, live music from MoodSwing Music, and specialty beers before the game. Gates will open early at 5 pm.

Blood Connection Blood Drive: This will be the first of three opportunities to donate blood at the DBAP during games from 1 pm-6 pm. Donors will receive a ticket to a future Bulls game and a Raglan lifesaver T-Shirt. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Set up an appointment at bulls - Donate Blood - The Blood Connection.

Sunday, May 15th (5:05pm) Presented by Sun Tan City

Kids Run the Bases, presented by Pepsi: Kids aged 12 & under will be able to run the bases after the game thanks to Pepsi!

Wool E. Bull's Birthday: It's the greatest mascot in the world's birthday! Come celebrate Wool E. with a great day of baseball. Gates will open at 3:30 on Sunday.

Tickets for all remaining 2022 Bulls home games are on sale now. Group outings and season tickets or mini plans can also be purchased at durhambulls.com, or by calling the Mako Medical Ticket Office at 919.956.BULL.

