Monarchs Statement on Jingle Holiday

January 4, 2025 - American Association (AA)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs are aware of questions and concerns regarding Jingle, an event at Legends Field run by Jingle! Holiday.

The Monarchs are not involved with planning, managing, or executing the event. Unfortunately, like many vendors and partners, we have not been compensated for costs associated with renting Legends Field for the event, as stipulated in our contract.

Monarchs staff have been working at a separate space away from Legends Field during Jingle as we prepare for an incredible 2025 season with new promotions, giveaways and high-level baseball.

Guests can send feedback or questions directly to Jingle by calling 1-888-755-4645 or emailing GuestServices@JingleHoliday.com.

