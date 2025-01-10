Monarchs Sign Young Bats Wingrove, Gonzalez

Rixon Wingrove comes home

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A pair of 24-year-old hitters are joining the Kansas City Monarchs. Power bat Rixon Wingrove and utility infielder Alvaro Gonzalez have signed with the four-time league champions for 2025, the Monarchs announced Friday.

Wingrove, a lefty-hitting first baseman, had a star turn representing Australia at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The Newcastle, New South Wales native drove in seven runs over five games in that tournament.

Wingrove joins fellow Australian Robbie Glendinning on the Monarchs' roster. Glendinning and Wingrove were teammates in the 2023 WBC and 2024 WBSC Premier12.

"Rixon is an exciting signing for us," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "He provides real power from the left side, and has high-level international experience. We feel really good about adding him to our team."

Born in Valencia, Venezuela, Gonzalez has played four infield positions in his affiliated career, including three in 2024 alone. A Tigers prospect from 2018 to 2024, he played 10 games at the Triple-A level last season, posting a .250 batting average.

"We have a very sound baseball player with Alvaro," Calfapietra said. "He's had a long and impressive career with Detroit's system, and gives us a lot of flexibility with his ability to play multiple positions. We're happy to add him to our roster."

The moves complete a busy week for the Monarchs, who re-signed shortstop Josh Bissonette and saw 2024 outfielder Travis Swaggerty head to the Mets organization.

The Monarchs open their 2025 season on May 9 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. Tickets to Opening Night are on sale now at MonarchsBaseball.com.

Wingrove played his first MiLB game at 18 years old in the Phillies system in 2018. He broke into Single-A in 2021 and made his High-A debut the following season.

The Aussie played 15 games with Double-A Reading in 2023, to date his highest affiliated level.

Wingrove owns 58 career home runs across six minor league seasons.

Wingrove began 2024 with the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League. After a hot start (.931 OPS over 18 games) he signed with the Twins organization and finished the year in High-A.

In the North American winters, Wingrove has played in the Australian Baseball League for seven of the past eight seasons. Entering Friday he sports a .269/.322/.444/.767 slash line over 29 games with Adelaide in the 2024-25 campaign.

Gonzalez has spent his entire pro career with the Tigers entering 2025. He made his pro debut in 2018 as a 17-year-old.

The switch-hitter has two stints with Triple-A Toledo in his career. He joined the Mud Hens for a brief three-game stint in 2023 and spent another 10 games there in the 2024 season. The Tigers released him on August 7.

