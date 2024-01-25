Monarchs Sign First Two Players to 2024 Roster

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs have completed the first step of their title defense. Manager Joe Calfapietra has signed his first two players to join the reigning champions of the American Association for 2024.

Infielder Cameron Cannon rejoins the Monarchs after suiting up for the club toward the end of the 2023 regular season. Pitcher Juan Mejia, a former Rangers prospect, will make his AAPB debut in 2024.

The Monarchs' home opener is set for Thursday, May 16 at Legends Field. Fans can learn more about 2024 ticket packages at MonarchsBaseball.com/Tickets.

A second-round draft pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2019, Cannon was an All-American at the University of Arizona.

The Arizona native played eight games with the Monarchs in August 2023 before missing the end of the season and playoffs with injury.

"We feel Cameron's going to be an impactful player for us," Calfapietra said. "He's a guy who can play well and show he can play at the next level, and we're excited to give him that opportunity."

Cannon, 26, made it as high as Triple-A in his affiliated career, with Boston's organization in 2022. He began 2023 at the Double-A level in the Phillies system.

The righty hitter owns a .244 batting average, 22 home runs, and 15 steals over 243 Minor League games.

MEJIA THE MONARCH

Mejia, 25, is entering his seventh year of professional baseball and fourth in the United States, all with the Rangers organization.

The Dominican Republic native has made it as high as Triple-A in his affiliated career, though he spent most of 2023 at the High-A and Double-A levels. He posted a 4.94 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over 25 games (five starts) across four MiLB levels in 2023.

"Juan's a good young arm; he's a strike thrower; he has some versatility," Calfapietra said. "He's a solid pitcher who we feel can help the ball club in a lot of different ways."

Mejia was a starter in his two years with the Rangers' Dominican Summer League affiliate, earning a 2.15 ERA over 12 starts in 2018. Most of his appearances in the U.S. have been out of the bullpen.

Mejia's best season in the U.S. came in 2021, when he earned a 2.08 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 10.8 K/9 in 11 relief appearances between Rookie, High-A and Double-A ball.

Find the Monarchs' full schedule at MonarchsBaseball.com/Schedule.

