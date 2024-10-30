Monarchs Partner with KCTV 5, KSMO for Home Game Broadcasts

October 30, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Every Kansas City Monarchs home game in the 2025 season will be free to watch on over-the-air television with no paywall, blackouts or account info required.

The four-time league champion Monarchs have partnered with Gray Television and KCTV 5 to broadcast every Monarchs Home game on KSMO Channel 62 in Kansas City.

Fans can also watch Monarchs baseball for free on KSMO's sister stations in Wichita and Topeka, Kansas. WIBW-TV in Topeka will broadcast the games on channel 13.6. In Wichita, KWCH-TV will air the games on channel 12.4.

The agreement includes broadcasts for the Monarchs' 50 regular-season home games and additional home playoff games.

The deal marks a return to live baseball for KSMO, the broadcast home of the Kansas City Royals from 1990 to 1995.

"At the Monarchs, our goal is to bring our team's exciting brand of baseball to as many fans as possible," said Monarchs owner Mark Brandmeyer. "This spectacular partnership with KCTV5 and KSMO will bring Monarchs baseball to its largest audience yet. We're thrilled to team up with such a great organization and are looking forward to a successful season!"

"The Monarchs are baseball royalty in Kansas City, and we are thrilled to make their games available live across multiple cities in Kansas and Missouri," said KCTV5/KSMO Vice President and General Manager Curtis Miles. "Plus, by airing the games on KSMO, viewers can watch the games for free, which means even more people can catch the excitement and learn about the Monarchs' rich history. It's a win-win for everyone."

Every Monarchs home game will be available to stream on the KCTV5 app. Fans can use the KCTV5 app on any device, including computers, smartphones and connected TVs.

Carter Woodiel returns for his third season as Voice of the Monarchs and will have the play-by-play call for all Monarchs game broadcasts in 2025.

The Kansas City Monarchs' season opener is Friday, May 9 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

Fans in Kansas City can watch KSMO on the following channel numbers:

Over the air: 62.1

Spectrum: 10

DirectTV/AT&T: 62

Xfinity/Comcast: 810

Dish: 62

Everfast Fiber Lenexa: 10

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from October 30, 2024

Monarchs Partner with KCTV 5, KSMO for Home Game Broadcasts - Kansas City Monarchs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.