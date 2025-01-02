Monarchs' Gomez Signs with Padres

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Power-hitting outfielder Moisés Gómez won the hearts of Kansas City Monarchs fans in 2024. He also caught the eye of the San Diego Padres.

Gómez has signed with the Padres to a minor-league contract for the 2025 season, the Monarchs announced Thursday. He has been assigned to Triple-A El Paso.

The Venezuela native is the fourth 2024 Kansas City Monarch to sign with an MLB organization. He joins pitchers Dalton Moats (Cubs), Grant Gavin (Reds) and Michael Watson (Cardinals).

"Moisés is a special player and a special person," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "We're wishing him all the best. He definitely deserves this opportunity. At his age and with his experience, we believe he can play at the highest level."

Gómez, 26, joined the Monarchs August 16 and made an immediate impact, driving in four runs in his first two games. In 16 games with Kansas City, Gómez earned a .283 batting average and .836 OPS with four home runs and 14 RBIs.

The outfielder's success goes beyond his surface-level numbers. His average exit velocity topped 90 mph, ranking in the 94th percentile of American Association hitters. He also was valuable in the field, recording three outfield assists in his 16 games with the Monarchs.

Gómez headed to the Venezuelan Winter League after the Monarchs' season concluded and continued to impress. He posted a 1.009 OPS over 48 games with Margarita, hitting 15 home runs.

A former Rays and Cardinals prospect, Gómez enters 2025 with three seasons of Triple-A experience. He had a career year in 2022, hitting 39 home runs over 120 games between Double-A and Triple-A.

