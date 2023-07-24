Monarchs Drop Heartbreaker in Cleburne

CLEBURNE, Texas - Sunday's game ended in heartbreak for the Kansas City Monarchs. The Cleburne Railroaders walked off Kansas City 6-5 to claim the rubber game of the three-game series.

Alex Jackson hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth to complete a four-run comeback for Cleburne. Kansas City led 5-1 in the sixth inning.

Monarchs' starter Cody Deason threw five solid innings, allowing one run on four hits. He walked four and struck out five in the no-decision.

Sam Jacobsak made his Monarchs debut in the defeat, throwing the eighth and the first two outs of the ninth.

The Monarchs remain in first place in the American Association West by five games.

Kansas City took the early lead in the first inning. Gavin Collins made it 1-0 with a double, the first of three RBIs for the Monarchs catcher on the ninth. Micker Adolfo followed him up with an RBI single to make it 2-0.

Collins delivered a two-run double in the fourth to double the Monarchs' edge.

Cleburne got their first run on a Mark Karaviotis RBI single in the fifth, but an LJ Hatch RBI knock put Kansas City up by four once again in the sixth.

Base hits by Cleburne's Zach Nehrir and Elmer Reyes made it a one-run game in the seventh. Guillermo Quintana tied the game with an RBI single in the eighth.

That set the stage for Jackson's game-winning single, which scored Nehrir.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs are off Monday. They head home to face the Kane County Cougars Tuesday at 11 a.m. from Legends Field.

