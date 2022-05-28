Monarchs Clinch Series from Canaries with Lopsided Victory Saturday...

Kansas City, KS - The Kansas City Monarchs scored early and often en route to a 22-1 win over the Canaries at Legends Field on Saturday.

Wyatt Ulrich led off the game with a double but Sioux Falls was unable to capitalize. Monarch leadoff batter Willie Abreu began the home half of the first inning with a solo homerun and former big leaguer Matt Adams would add a two-run shot a couple batters later.

The Birds got on the board in the second inning when Nick Gotta doubled home Gavin LaValley but Kansas City responded with three runs in their half of third inning and five in the fourth against Sioux Falls starting pitcher Angel Landazuri.

The Monarchs then struck for a run in the sixth inning, seven in the seventh and three more in the eighth against the Canaries' bullpen, which saw LaValley and Ozzie Martinez take the mound.

Sioux Falls is now 5-10 while Kansas City improves to 9-6 overall. The two teams will close their three-game series on Sunday at 3pm.

