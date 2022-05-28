Cougars Slug Five Homers to Beat DockHounds

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars hit a season-high five home runs and smacked 19 hits on the way to a 12-5 victory over the Lake Country DockHounds on Saturday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Lake Country (8-6) jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first. After Cougars' (9-5) starter Koby Bishop was ejected for hitting a batter, Gabriel Noriega and Gio Brusa hit back-to-back homers off Ryan Richardson (2-0) to put the DockHounds up 3-0.

In the bottom of the first, Lake Country starter Mei Mei was also ejected after hitting Jimmy Kerrigan. Brady Kais (0-1) came on in relief, and the Cougars bats started to get to him in the second. Nick Anderson drove in a run on a sacrifice fly, and Sherman Johnson added an RBI single later in the inning to make it 3-2.

Kane County broke the game open in the bottom of the third. To lead off the frame, Kerrigan smoked his first home run of the season over the center field fence. The next batter, Josh Rolette, followed up by blasting a solo shot the opposite way over the left field wall. Following a double by Dylan Busby and single by BJ Lopez, Alexis Pantoja crushed a homer down the right-field line to make it 7-3. Johnson added an RBI groundout later in the inning to make it a six-run frame and give the Cougars an 8-3 edge.

After Lamar Briggs homered to make it 8-4, Busby blasted a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth to push the lead to 10-4. Busby finished the night 5-for-5 with two RBIs and a just a triple shy of the cycle.

The Cougars continued to pile on in the fifth, as Cornelius Randolph notched an RBI single. Following a Lake Country run in the top of the seventh, Kerrigan went yard again in the bottom half to put Kane County up 12-5.

While the bats smacked five homers, the Cougars benefited from strong work out of the bullpen. Richardson earned the win, allowing three runs across 4.1 innings of work with four strikeouts. Danny Taggart surrendered just one run across three innings, and C.J. Carter pitched a scoreless ninth to round out the ballgame.

The series with the DockHounds will conclude on Sunday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. as Jesse Remington (1-1, 3.14 ERA) will square off with Ryan Tapani (1-1, 4.24 ERA) in the series finale. For tickets call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

