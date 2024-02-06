Monarchs Champion Yerzy Signs with Brewers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Andy Yerzy celebrated a league championship with the Kansas City Monarchs in 2023. Now he's celebrating a move to an MLB organization.

Yerzy has signed a minor-league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. The 25-year-old has been assigned to the Brewers' Double-A team in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Yerzy, a catcher and first baseman, is the second 2023 Monarch to sign with a major league organization in the 2023-24 offseason. Catcher and infielder Gavin Collins inked a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals in late December.

The Monarchs begin their American Association title defense in May 2024. Their home opener is scheduled for Thursday, May 16. 6 and 12-game ticket packages are available at MonarchsBaseball.com.

Yerzy, a Toronto area native, joined the Monarchs for the final two weeks of the 2023 regular season. He batted .286 with an impressive .457 on-base percentage in 12 games with the team.

"It was great being able to catch every day and play every day and remind myself and anyone watching that I could still play at a high level," Yerzy said.

Yerzy backed up AAPB Player of the Year Chris Herrmann during the Monarchs' run to the 2023 league championship.

"It's nice to play to win, and that was the vibe I got from the team," Yerzy said. "We were in it to win the entire thing."

"Andy's a phenomenal player," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "Everything impressed me about him: his catching ability, his throwing arm, his communication with the pitchers. Right away he blended with all the guys immediately."

"We could tell he was someone who deserved a shot in affiliated ball, and we're incredibly excited for him."

Yerzy, who played in Triple-A earlier in the 2023 season, is a second-round draft pick. The Toronto native won a Northwest League title with the Hillsboro Hops in 2019.

The lefty batter posted a .900 OPS between Double-A and Triple-A in the Reds organization in 2023, playing 17 games. It was his first Triple-A action after making it as high as Double-A with the Diamondbacks.

Drafted 52nd overall by Arizona in 2016, Yerzy adjusted relatively quickly to the professional ranks. He delivered a .298 batting average and .834 OPS with Rookie-level Missoula in 2017.

He made the jump to the Northwest League the following season and maintained his production, earning midseason and postseason All-Star honors. The York Mills Collegiate Institute grad batted .297 with an .834 OPS and 8 home runs in 63 games over his first year with the Hops.

Yerzy made his Double-A debut in 2021. He posted an .813 OPS between Class A, High-A and Double-A that season.

Find the Monarchs' schedule, news and ticket information at MonarchsBaseball.com.

