Monarchs Blast Five Home Runs in Victory

June 3, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Lake Country DockHounds News Release







OCONOMOWOC, WI. - The Kansas City Monarchs blasted five home runs at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in win against the Lake Country DockHounds, 11-4.

The Monarchs opened the top of the first inning with a bang. Willie Abreu opened the game with a single, followed by two more singles from the next few hitters.

With the bases loaded, Matt Adams belted a grand slam, which was originally ruled a foul ball. Kansas City's field manager came out on the field, and the call was overturned after some discussion amongst the umpires.

The Monarchs would hit a solo home run to go up 5-0, from Jan Hernandez.

In the next half inning, Gio Brusa drove in Lamar Briggs on a base knock to the outfield, with the DockHounds trailing 5-1.

Hernandez would hit his two more home runs in the third and fifth innings for Kansas City.

For the DockHounds, TJ Bennett crushed a three-run homer to the deepest part of center field to rim the lead to 9-4. However, the Monarchs would add two more runs in the 9th frame.

The DockHounds will host game two against the Kansas City Monarchs at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park on Saturday, June 4th with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

You can catch the game live on AAbaseball.tv. For more information on Lake Country DockHounds' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and more, visit the DockHounds' official website at www.dockhounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.