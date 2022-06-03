American Association Game Recaps

Chicago 3, Sioux Falls 0

The Chicago Dogs (12-6) blanked the Sioux Falls Canaries 3-0 on Thursday evening at Impact Field after jumping out to a strong start.

The Dogs scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning as RF Danny Mars (2-for-4) doubled home LF Charlie Tilson (2-for-4), who tripled, and then scored when C Ryan Lidge lifted a sac fly two batters later. In the sixth, 1B K.C. Hobson (2-for-3) hit a lead-off double and then scored when Lidge bounced out in the next at-bat.

The Dogs' pitching staff combined to hold the Canaries to just five hits on the day while striking out 14 batters. Starting pitcher Jordan Kipper earned the win as he went five innings and gave up two hits while also striking out seven batters. Reliever Jeff Kinley bagged the save with a perfect ninth.

RF Wyatt Ulrich went 2-for-4 to lead the Canaries at the plate.

Kane County 7, Fargo-Moorhead 5

The Kane County Cougars (12-6) used a three-run seventh inning to power past the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 7-5 on Thursday evening.

The Cougars broke a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the seventh as DH Donivan Williams (2-for-3) drew a walk and then scored on a single form LF Cornelius Randolph. In the next at-bat, 2B Sherman Johnson (2-for-4) singled home both Randolph and SS Galli Cribbs Jr (2-for-3).

In the top of the ninth, INF Leobaldo Pina (2-for-5) scored after a single from LF Rymer Liriano (2-for-5). Liriano also had a pair of RBIs with a single in the top of the first.

For the Cougars, CF Jimmy Kerrigan (2-for-4) added a solo homer, his third of the year.

Winnipeg 7, Cleburne 4

The Winnipeg Goldeyes (9-10) rode a five-run sixth inning past the Cleburne Railroaders on the way to a 7-4 win on Thursday evening at Shaw Park.

The Goldeyes trailed 2-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth but quickly changed that as RF Max Murphy (2-for-4) hit a two-run home run six pitches into the inning, his second of the night. CF Reggie Pruitt Jr. added an RBI single to left, C Hidekel Gonzalez followed with an RBI single to center and SS Raul Navarro capped the rally with an RBI single to right.

In the eighth, RF Jacob Bockelie hit a two-run homer but DH Andrew Martinez answered with a solo shot in the bottom of the frame to keep the Goldeyes comfortably in front.

Sioux City 8, Milwaukee 5

The Sioux City Explorers (5-12) outlasted the Milwaukee Milkmen 8-5 on Thursday night at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Stadium.

The Explorers saw 12 hits from eight different batters on the night and were led by LF Danny Amaral as he went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a double. CF Chase Harris added a double as he went 2-for-4 with an RBI and C John Anthon went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run.

For the Milkmen, C Dylan Kelly went 3-for-5 with a run, 2B Bryan Torres went 2-for-4 with two runs and SS Mason Davis added three RBI to give him eight on the year.

