Monarchs All-Star Collins Signs with Cardinals

KANSAS CITY Kan. - Gavin Collins wowed Kansas City Monarchs fans with All-Star-level play in 2023. Next year, he'll take another step in his baseball career.

Collins, part of the Monarchs' 2023 squad that won the American Association title, has signed a contract with the Cardinals organization for 2024.

"This is the best Christmas gift I could've asked for!" Collins said. "The Monarchs welcomed me with open arms and let me compete every day with complete confidence in me. Without that and the incredible teammates I had I don't think this opportunity would've been possible. Stoked for this chapter!"

"We're super excited that another monarch got an opportunity with a big-league organization," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "Gavin is a great teammate, and his work ethic is second to none. The will to win, the passion to compete is off the charts with him. His special journey hopefully completes with an opportunity to play in the major leagues."

Since January 1, 2017 (the year Calfapietra arrived) 41 Kansas City players have been signed by MLB organizations, the most in the American Association. 18 different MLB teams have signed Monarchs/T-Bones players over that span.

The Monarchs will defend the Miles Wolff Cup in 2024. The team's first game is Friday, May 10 on the road with the home opener set for Thursday, May 16. See the full schedule here.

Collins posted a .314 batting average over 62 games in 2023. That mark ranked second on the Monarchs, trailing only league Player of the Year Chris Herrmann. Collins earned a .382 on-base percentage and .515 slugging percentage, good for an .897 OPS that ranked third on the team.

He also showcased his versatility in the field, suiting up at catcher, third base and first base.

Collins was a 13th-round draft choice by Cleveland in 2016 after an impressive college career at Mississippi State. He hit .302 with a .922 OPS in his final year with the Bulldogs in 2016.

The California native has reached as high as Triple-A, suiting up for Columbus in 2021 and 2022 while with the Guardians. He played 16 MLB spring training games with the Tampa Bay Rays before the 2023 season, hitting one home run.

