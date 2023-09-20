Modesto Wins Cal League Title

September 20, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Modesto Nuts came from behind on two occasions on Tuesday night at LoanMart Field, completing a sweep of the two-game series and winning their tenth Cal League Championship with a 14-8 victory over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes.

After letting a 6-1 lead slip away and watching Rancho rally to capture the lead with a five-run fifth, Modesto scored the game's last seven runs, securing their first title as a Seattle affiliate.

Kendall George and Joe Vetrano each finished with two hits and an RBI, as part of Rancho's nine-hit attack.

Modesto though, poured it on all night long, regardless of who Rancho had on the hill.

Their final rally came against Rancho reliever Garrett McDaniels (1-1), who gave up three runs in the decisive sixth, as Modesto took the lead for good at 10-8.

The Nuts added one more in the seventh and three in the eighth to put it away, finishing with 17 hits on the night.

Modesto's Colt Emerson had four hits and four RBIs to lead the way, while reliever Brandyn Garcia (2-0) was credited with the win.

The Quakes would like to thank their fans, partners, staff, players and coaches on the magical ride, all the way to the 2023 Cal League Championship Series. Thanks for a memorable 2023 and we'll see you in 2024! Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 20, 2023

Modesto Wins Cal League Title - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.