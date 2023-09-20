2023 San Jose Giants Season Recap

It was a memorable 2023 San Jose Giants season as the club featured several standout individuals and won a division title for the first time in a decade. Behind the top pitching staff in the California League and an exciting group of position players, the Giants claimed the first half crown in the North Division and reached the playoffs for a fourth straight season.

Here's a look back at the year with the 2023 San Jose Giants Season Recap:

Regular Season Review

The Giants finished the regular season with a 68-64 overall record and qualified for the playoffs after winning the first half North Division title. San Jose went a stellar 40-26 in the first half and won the North Division by four games over second-place Fresno. The Giants posted a 13-8 record in April and never looked back in the division race following a stretch of eight wins in nine games during a two-week homestand against Modesto and Lake Elsinore in early-May. San Jose's 17-9 mark in May was their top monthly record of the season. From April 28 through June 10, the Giants rattled off an impressive 27-11 record (.711 winning percentage) to increase their lead in the standings to a season-high eight games. San Jose clinched the first half crown and a playoff berth with an 11-4 victory over South Division-leading Rancho Cucamonga on June 15 at Excite Ballpark. Ultimately, the Giants were in first place for the final 48 days of the half (May 6-June 22). It was the first time since 2013 that a San Jose club won a regular season division title.

The Giants celebrate their first half North Division title

The Giants then went 28-38 in the second half to finish in third place in the four-team North Division. After a sluggish 4-11 start to the second half, San Jose enjoyed a solid 5 1/2-week stretch that began after the All-Star break. From July 14 through August 20, the Giants owned a 19-14 record with only one series loss during the span. Unfortunately, San Jose faltered late in the year suffering a six-game sweep at home to upstart Modesto in late-August en route to a 5-13 record over their final 18 regular season games. Despite the late struggles, the Giants still secured a winning record for a third straight season.

League-Leading Pitching Staff

It was another banner year on the mound for the San Jose Giants as the club led the California League in ERA for a third straight season (4.20). Staff-stalwarts Dylan Cumming and Manuel Mercedes shared the team's Pitcher of the Year Award while an impressive 10 Giants hurlers received in-season promotions. San Jose ranked third in the league in strikeouts (9.7 per game) and third in saves (30).

Catch Us If You Can

San Jose finished the year with a whopping 222 stolen bases to lead the California League. It was the second-most steals in team history and the first time since 2010 that a Giants club stole at least 200 bases in a season. Individually, five players amassed 20+ steals: Jose Ramos (29), Turner Hill (27), Diego Velasquez (23), Alexander Suarez (22) and Onil Perez (21).

The Giants had 222 stolen bases this season - second-most in team history

Standout Offense

In addition to their impressive basestealing totals, the Giants were tops in the California League in batting average (.266) and ranked second in runs scored. San Jose finished the regular season averaging 5.8 runs per game - just shy of the team record set by the 2021 championship club (5.9/game). The Giants' 251 doubles and .752 OPS were both second-best in the Cal League while San Jose also had the second-fewest strikeouts of any hitting group in the league. After blasting a team-record 150 home runs in 2021 and then 149 longballs in 2022, the Giants' power production dipped to 95 homers this year (fourth in Cal League). P.J. Hilson and Thomas Gavello were the only San Jose players to reach double-digit home runs totals in 2023 with 10 round-trippers each.

Diego Velasquez led the California League in batting average, hits and doubles to win team MVP honors

Postseason Exit

The Giants endured a quick postseason exit this September. San Jose took on a Modesto team that claimed the second half North Division title and won an amazing 16 games in a row over the final three weeks of the regular season. The Nuts swept the best-of-three North Division Series handing the Giants a heartbreaking 6-5, 10-inning loss in Game 1 before a 13-4 rout in Game 2 to end San Jose's season. The Giants franchise has been to the playoffs 16 times in the last 19 seasons. Modesto would go onto win the league title after sweeping Rancho Cucamonga in the Championship Series.

Walk-Off Month

The Giants had five walk-off wins at Excite Ballpark this season with four of them coming during the crucial month of May, which helped the team to the first half title. San Jose had three walk-offs over the course of their season-long 12-game homestand against Modesto and Lake Elsinore to open the month. Highlights included a dramatic three-run bottom of the ninth inning rally on May 7 to secure a 5-4 victory over Modesto. That win put the Giants in sole possession of first place in the division - a position they would hold for the remainder of the half. In the homestand finale on May 14, San Jose overcame a two-run top of the 10th from Lake Elsinore scoring three times in the bottom of the inning to take five of six games in the series. Then on Memorial Day two weeks later, Onil Perez's 10th-inning RBI single propelled the Giants to a key 4-3 victory over second-place Fresno.

First Rounders In The South Bay

The San Francisco Giants took two-way players with their first round picks in each of the last two drafts and both saw action in San Jose this season. 2022 first round selection Reggie Crawford joined the SJ Giants in late-May and was used as both a starting pitcher and an occasional DH during his stint in the California League. As a pitcher, Crawford made seven starts totaling 11 innings and struck out 18 (4.09 ERA). He was also 4-for-16 as a hitter with a pair of doubles and a home run. The homer came in a crucial late-first half victory at Visalia in June. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021, Crawford was limited to no more than two innings in any of his starts on the mound. He was then promoted to High-A Eugene on July 14. Additionally, 2023 first round pick Bryce Eldridge was added to San Jose's roster in late-August and finished the season as a key member of the Giants lineup playing right field regularly down the stretch. Also a two-way player, Eldridge was only used as a hitter in the California League. He batted .293 with two doubles, one home run and a .406 on-base percentage in his 15 games for San Jose. At 18 years old, Eldridge was the youngest San Jose Giants player this season.

2023 first round pick Bryce Eldridge was a late-season addition to the San Jose Giants

Top Prospects

Nine of the 30 players on the current MLB.com San Francisco Giants Top Prospects list saw time in San Jose this season:

3. Carson Whisenhunt, LHP

4. Bryce Eldridge, OF/RHP

8. Reggie Crawford, LHP/DH

10. Hayden Birdsong, RHP

14. Joe Whitman, LHP

18. Gerelmi Maldonado, RHP

20. Diego Velasquez, SS/2B

24. Onil Perez, C

29. Cole Foster, SS

Welcome To Pro Ball

The San Jose Giants saw significant change to their roster late in the year with 13 players from the 2023 San Francisco Giants draft joining the club over July, August and September. Catcher Luke Shliger (6th round) was the first '23 draftee to make the jump to the California League when he was added to the roster during the final week of July. Of note, Shliger matched a San Jose Giants single-game record when he collected five hits in a 14-1 victory over Stockton on September 8. Shortstop Cole Foster (3rd round) and outfielder Scott Bandura (7th round) then each made their SJ debuts on August 8 before catcher Jack Payton (11th round) was added a few days later. A wave of 2023 draft picks then came up from rookie-ball during the week of August 21 as OF/RHP Bryce Eldridge (1st round), LHP Joe Whitman (2nd round), 2B Quinn McDaniel (5th round), 3B Charlie Szykowny (9th round), RHP Cale Lansville (14th round), 1B/3B Justin Wishkoski (16th round), catcher Drew Cavanaugh (17th round) and LHP Tom Kane (19th round) joined the team. LHP Tim Manning (12th round) became the 13th member of the draft class to come up to San Jose when he was added to the roster at the start of the playoffs. In all likelihood, most of these players will return to the San Jose Giants next April to help form the core of the 2024 roster.

Notables

The Giants finished 37-29 at home compared to 31-35 on the road this season ... San Jose's longest winning streak was six games (May 27-June 2) ... The Giants' highest-scoring game of the season was a 19-1 victory over Lake Elsinore on May 11 at Excite Ballpark ... San Jose knocked out a season-high 22 hits in their final win of the regular season - a 14-1 home triumph against Stockton on September 8 ... The Giants went 14-4 in one-run games during the first half on their way to a division title, but only 6-13 in one-run contests during the second half (20-17 overall) ... San Jose's run of four straight seasons reaching the playoffs (2019, 2021-23) is the franchise's longest streak since a stretch of 10 consecutive years in the postseason from 2004-13 ... The Giants began the year with a 1-2 record and then did not spend another day under .500 this season ... 72 players saw action with the San Jose Giants this season (10 of which were players on rehab assignments) ... The Giants finished the regular season with a total attendance figure of 124,129 - an increase of eight percent from 2022.

Individual Standouts

A look at 20 individual standouts for the Giants this season

Hayden Birdsong (12 G/10 GS, 2.16 ERA, 70 SO in 41.2 IP)

Standout starting pitcher in the first half was named to the California League All-Star team at the end of the season. Struck out a whopping 70 hitters in 41 2/3 innings while fashioning a 2.16 ERA. Allowed one or no earned runs in 10 out of his 12 appearances.

Daniel Blair (18 G, 2.05 ERA, 45 SO in 52.2 IP)

Pitched in a long relief role (piggybacking a starter) during much of his stint in San Jose. Seven wins were tied for the team lead. Posted an excellent 2.05 ERA over 52 2/3 innings and limited the opposition to a .201 batting average.

Jack Choate (13 G/6 GS, 2.30 ERA, 67 SO in 47 IP)

One of the top pitchers in the California League during the first half. Worked as both a piggyback reliever and a starter for the Giants and logged a 2.30 ERA with an impressive 67 strikeouts in 47 innings. Allowed more than two earned runs only once in his 13 outings and limited the opposition to a paltry .173 AVG.

Dylan Cumming (34 G/7 GS, 2.93 ERA, 6 SV, 86 SO in 92 IP)

Named the team's co-Pitcher of the Year. Excelled in multiple roles over the course of the season. Was a reliever throughout the first half and led the team with six saves. Continued to thrive after moving into the starting rotation in July. Seven wins were tied for the team lead. Had a 2.94 ERA in the first half and a 2.93 ERA in the second half.

Co-Pitcher of the Year Dylan Cumming led the Giants in wins and saves

Thomas Gavello (.249 AVG, 10 HR, 37 RBI, 6 SB)

Versatile player saw action at second base, third base and catcher until his mid-July promotion. Hit a team-high tying 10 home runs in 59 games played. Had an excellent .408 on-base percentage.

Matt Higgins (.309 AVG, 9 HR, 51 RBI, 9 SB)

Ranked among the California League leaders in batting average (.309), home runs (9), RBI's (51) and OPS (.892) at the time of his promotion to High-A in July. Consistent presence in the middle of the Giants lineup throughout his stint with the club (April .294, May .300, June .303, July .375).

Matt Higgins starred for the Giants on their run to the first half North Division crown

Turner Hill (.287 AVG, 0 HR, 30 RBI, 27 SB)

Joined the Giants in late-May and became one of the top leadoff hitters in the league during the second half. Had more walks (37) than strikeouts (31) in his 76 games played. Hit .317 after July 1. Ranked seventh in the league with 27 stolen bases.

Turner Hill was one of the top leadoff hitters in the league during the second half

P.J. Hilson (.247 AVG, 10 HR, 45 RBI, 12 SB)

Finished the season with 10 home runs to tie for the team lead. One of the club's top hitters late in the season with a .324 AVG and six homers during the month of August.

Carter Howell (.337 AVG, 4 HR, 18 RBI, 8 SB)

Star leadoff hitter during the first half who was named California League Player of the Month for May. At the time of his late-May promotion, was leading the league in hits and ranked second in batting average (.337). Dynamic player who hit an inside-the-park home run and had a straight steal of home during his final week with the Giants.

Andrew Kachel (.289 AVG, 6 HR, 49 RBI, 7 SB)

Steady performer throughout the season with the Giants. Batted .289 in 78 games and ranked third on the team in doubles (20), fourth in hits (82) and fourth in RBI's (49).

Gerelmi Maldonado (19 G/16 GS, 4.71 ERA, 81 SO in 65 IP)

19-year old starting pitcher was leading the Giants staff in strikeouts before suffering a season-ending injury in late-July. Limited the opposition to a .221 batting average. Finished strong with a 3.12 ERA in July.

Manuel Mercedes (25 G/21 GS, 3.64 ERA, 72 SO in 106.1 IP)

Named the team's co-Pitcher of the Year in his second season with San Jose. Led the Giants staff in starts (21) and innings pitched (106 1/3) while posting a 3.64 ERA. Allowed two earned runs or fewer in 14 of his 21 starts and gave up only two home runs for the entire season. Reduced his walks/9 innings from 7.0 in 2022 to 3.6 in 2023.

Co-Pitcher of the Year Manuel Mercedes posted a 3.64 ERA over a team-high 106 1/3 innings this season

Zach Morgan (.254 AVG, 4 HR, 36 RBI, 7 SB)

One of the club's primary catchers. Drew 43 walks in 59 games and posted a .376 on-base percentage. Was one of the top hitters on the team in July with a .333 batting average before a promotion to High-A at the end of the month.

Tanner O'Tremba (.271 AVG, 8 HR, 50 RBI, 17 SB)

Finished the season with an .842 OPS to rank fourth in the California League and tops among all qualifying Giants hitters. Was second on the team in doubles (21) and third in RBI's (50) while also stealing 17 bases in 19 attempts. Hit .306 in August and was promoted to High-A late in the month.

Onil Perez (.300 AVG, 2 HR, 36 RBI, 21 SB)

Standout catcher who hit .300 in his 62 games played before receiving an early-August promotion. Was one of the toughest players to strikeout in the Cal League this season. Stole 21 bases in 23 attempts and batted at least .300 in all four of his full months in San Jose (April .316, May .312, June .311, July .300).

Onil Perez had a standout season with the Giants

Alexander Suarez (.245 AVG, 6 HR, 39 RBI, 22 SB)

Finished first on the team in triples (5), second in runs scored (55) and hits (89) and ranked among the league leaders with 22 stolen bases. Saw action at all three outfield positions in his second full season with the Giants.

Diego Velasquez (.298 AVG, 8 HR, 69 RBI, 23 SB)

19-year old middle infielder honored as San Jose's team MVP and was named a California League All-Star at the end of the season. Won the league batting title with a .298 AVG. Also led the Cal League in hits (127) and doubles (32) while ranking fourth in RBI's (69), seventh in on-base percentage (.387), seventh in OPS (.821) and ninth in stolen bases (23).

Tyler Vogel (39 G, 4.27 ERA, 5 SV, 89 SO in 65.1 IP)

Workhorse reliever was tied for the team lead with 39 appearances. Amassed 89 strikeouts to lead the Giants staff and was also second on the club with five saves.

Carson Whisenhunt (4 GS, 3.29 ERA, 20 SO in 13.2 IP)

San Jose's opening night starting pitcher. Top prospect made only four starts before receiving a promotion to High-A at the end of April (was later promoted again to Double-A). Struck out 20 batters in his 13 2/3 innings with the Giants. Pitched in the Futures Game this summer.

Opening night starter Carson Whisenhunt finished the year in Double-A

Hayden Wynja (19 G/8 GS, 3.98 ERA, 68 SO in 54.1 IP)

6'9" lefty saw action as both a piggyback long reliever and as a starter with the Giants. Logged a 3.98 ERA with an impressive 68-to-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his 54 1/3 innings. Fashioned a 1.80 ERA over his final six starts before a mid-July promotion.

On Deck: 2024 Season

The 2024 San Jose Giants season is scheduled to begin on Friday, April 5. The Giants will open next season at home with a matchup against the Fresno Grizzlies. Six-game series' as well as Monday off-days continue in 2024.

Visit sjgiants.com throughout the offseason for more information on the 2024 schedule, ticket packages and promotions.

