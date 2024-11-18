Moccasins to Host Sea Wolves & Prowlers in Critical Stretch

November 18, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







The Monroe Moccasins return to the Monroe Civic Center for a pivotal stretch of games this weekend, beginning with a Friday night showdown against the Mississippi Sea Wolves, followed by a Saturday contest against the Port Huron Prowlers. After these three home games, the Moccasins will hit the road for the next stretch of eight away games.

RECENT PERFORMANCE:

Monroe is coming off a tough 3-0 shutout loss to the Carolina Thunderbirds, marking the second time this season the Moccasins have been shut out. With a record of 2-5-3-0-1 (11 points), the team is looking to bounce back and get back on track during this crucial stretch. The Moccasins have struggled at times this season, reflected in their -11 goal differential, but they have the chance to gain momentum with their upcoming home games.

The Sea Wolves, on the other hand, are coming into this matchup struggling, with a 1-8-1-0-0 record in their last 10 games. Mississippi has found it difficult to find consistency, reflected in their -38 goal differential and 8% power play percentage. This gives Monroe an opportunity to try and capitalize on their opponent's current struggles.

TOP SHELF TAKEAWAYS:

Military Appreciation Night: Friday's game against the Sea Wolves is Military Appreciation Night, where Monroe will honor veterans and active-duty military personnel. Fans can expect special tributes and events to highlight this important occasion.

Success Against the Empire Division: The Moccasins have had success against teams from the Empire Division this season, going 2-0 with wins over the Motor City Rockers. This success gives them confidence as they take on Port Huron on Saturday.

Special Teams: Monroe will need to address their discipline issues, as are tied for the second highest penalized team in the league. This weekend will also be an opportunity to capitalize on the Sea Wolves' struggling penalty kill who are operating at 72%.

Third Period Performance: The Moccasins have been outscored 11-6 in the third period this season, finishing strong will be key to securing wins. Improved offensive production and focus in the final frame will be critical.

One Goal Games: The Moccasins have struggled in close games, holding a 3-3-3 record in one-goal games. Turning those tight games into wins will be crucial as the season progresses.

Shutout Loss: The Moccasins have been shutout twice this season, after falling 3-0 over the weekend to the Carolina Thunderbirds.

KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH:

MONROE #7 Declan Conway - Conway is on a two-game scoring streak, having accumulated 6 goals and 2 assists for 8 points. He will be a key player for the Moccasins looking to continue his scoring run.

MISSISSIPPI: #22 Curtis Hansen - Leading the Sea Wolves with 5 points (2G-3A), Hansen will be a player to watch as Mississippi aims to find consistency in their offense.

SATURDAY NIGHT SHOWDOWN: MOCCASINS VS. PROWLERS:

Following Friday's game, the Moccasins will face the Port Huron Prowlers on November 18th. The Prowlers, currently 3-4-1-0-2 (14 points), are coming off a 3-2 shootout win against the Wytheville Blue Ridge Bobcats. Port Huron has netted 30 goals and have allowed 28, with a +2 goal differential. They have been solid thus far on special teams, with a power play conversion rate of 22% and an 86% penalty kill.

PORT HURON PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Port Huron: #9 Lukas Lacny - Lancy leads the team with 13 points (6G-7A) through eight games and is currently on a two-game scoring streak (1G-2A). A Slovakian native in his first season in the FPHL, will be a key offensive threat for the Prowlers.

LOUISIANA ROAD TRIP:

Port Huron hits the road in Louisiana opening up with a doubleheader in Baton Rouge against the Zydeco on Thursday before heading to Monroe for Saturday's game.

THE SCHEDULE:

Friday, November 17: 7:05 PM EST vs. Mississippi Sea Wolves (Military Appreciation Night)

Saturday, November 18: 7:05 PM EST vs. Port Huron Prowlers

HOW TO WATCH:

You can watch both games live on the Moccasins' Facebook and YouTube pages.

