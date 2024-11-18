Prowlers Add Pair from Blue Ridge

November 18, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Port Huron Prowlers have acquired a pair of forwards from the Blue Ridge Bobcats in exchange for future considerations. Tristan Simm will return to Port Huron after spending his rookie year there last season and Joel Frazee heads to his third FPHL team.

"I'm excited to bring Simm back, he's a player that's familiar with our organization," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "Frazee is another experienced player that played at a good NCAA program. He gives us depth down the middle with the ability to play wing as well. I'm looking forward to seeing him play."

So far this season, Simm has three goals in nine games. He dressed for both contests against the Prowlers last weekend. With Port Huron in 2023-24, the 27-year-old posted 14 goals and 22 points in 51 games. Four of those goals came on the power play.

Frazee has dressed for seven games this season with a goal and two assists. One of those assists came Friday against the Prowlers. Last season, the Monroe, Michigan native had 15 points in 35 games as a rookie split between Blue Ridge and the Danbury Hat Tricks.

The trade comes in the wake of Reggie Millette suffering an upper body injury on Saturday.

The Prowlers head on the road to Louisiana with matchups Thursday and Friday in Baton Rouge and Saturday in Monroe. All three games will be streamed live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

