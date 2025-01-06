Moccasins Storm Back for Dramatic 3-2 Win over Dashers

January 6, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe, LA - The Monroe Moccasins staged a thrilling comeback to defeat the Danville Dashers 3-2 on Thursday night at the Monroe Civic Center. Powered by clutch third-period goals from Declan Conway and Kyle Heitzner, the Moccasins overcame a two-goal deficit to secure their fourth win of the season against the Dashers.

Monroe, now 11-8-5-0-2 on the season, struggled to find their footing early, despite outshooting Danville 23-12 in a scoreless first period. The Dashers capitalized on their opportunities in the second, with Yegor Kabatayev opening the scoring at 3:19, followed by a powerplay goal from Kim Miettinen at 10:28 to give Danville a 2-0 lead.

Scott Coash reignited the Moccasins' offense late in the second period, firing home a critical goal at 14:03 to cut the deficit to 2-1. Building off that momentum, Monroe dominated the third period, peppering Danville goaltender Viktor Koryakin with 27 shots.

With just over two minutes remaining, Conway delivered the equalizer off a turnover, buried a wrist shot past Rutherford to tie the game at 2-2. Less than a minute later, Heitzner completed the comeback with the game-winning goal at 18:37 on a deflection past Rutherford.

The loss extends Danville's losing streak to 20 games as they remain winless on the road this season. With a 1-18-3 record, the Dashers sit at the bottom of the Empire Division standings. The Moccasins will look to keep their momentum rolling as they prepare for their next two game matchup against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Monroe Civic Center.

