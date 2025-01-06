Moccasins Fire on All Cylinders in Commanding 6-1 Win over Danville

Monroe, LA - The Monroe Moccasins skated to an impressive 6-1 victory over the Danville Dashers on Tuesday night at the Monroe Civic Center. Leading the charge was Trygve Many Guns, whose two-goal performance earned him first-star honors, while Scott Coash and Declan Conway delivered multi-point efforts to secure the Moccasins' latest win.

The Moccasins are now 10-8-5-0-2 on the season and are 3-0 against Danville, continuing their strong form under head coach Gary Gill, who has guided the team to a 6-1-1 record since taking over. Monroe set the tone early, outshooting Danville 19-11 in the first period and capitalizing on a power play goal at 6:42 when Many Guns netted the opener, assisted by Scott Coash and Frank Schumacher. Coash added to the lead late in the period, burying a shot at 18:29 to make it 2-0 heading into the second period.

Danville briefly clawed back in the second period with a goal by Jhuwon Davis at 2:59, but the Moccasins responded quickly. Helmer Oskarsson restored the two-goal cushion at 4:56 and Many Guns struck again on the power play less than a minute later, making it 4-1. Ben Stefanini added to the tally at 15:59, converting a slick setup from Conway.

Brad Reitter closed the scoring in the third period with an even-strength goal at 11:25, assisted by Chris Corgan and Blake Anderson. Monroe goaltender Sean Kuhn turned away 29 of 30 shots to anchor the victory.

The Moccasins' dominant performance on both ends of the ice showcased their depth and efficiency. Both teams will meet again tomorrow night at the Civic Center at 7:00pm.

