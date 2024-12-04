Moccasins Open Seven-Game Road Trip against Danville Dashers

December 4, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







DANVILLE, IL - The Monroe Moccasins will embark on an important seven-game road trip with a two-game series against the Danville Dashers at the David S. Palmer Arena. The Moccasins enter with a record of 5-7-4-0-1, will be looking to rebound from a challenging stretch last weekend. Danville, currently sitting at 1-11-2-0-0 with just five points and will be eager for a victory. This series marks the first meeting of the season between the two teams, with another matchup scheduled to open up 2025.

THE RECORDS & PERFORMANCES:

Monroe enters this series with a 5-7-4-0-1 record, averaging 3.0 goals per game while giving up 3.6. The team continues to struggle with penalties, leading the Continental Division with 344 penalty minutes (20.2 PIMs per game). Their power play is operating at 18%, while their penalty kill sits at 82.9%.

Danville is enduring a rough season with a 1-11-2-0-0 record, averaging just 2.9 goals per game and allowing 4.3. Their penalty kill is struggling, operating at just 63.8%. The team has struggled against opponents within the Continental Division, managing only a 1-4-1 record against them. Danville's sole victory this season came against the Athens Rock Lobsters, when they defeated them 3-1 at home in October.

TOP SHELF TAKEAWAYS:

Discipline: Monroe leads the Continental Division in penalty minutes with 344, while Danville also has issues with discipline. Avoiding penalties will be key for both teams.

Against the Empire The Moccasins have been perfect against Empire division teams, holding a 3-0 record and hope to extend that dominance in inter-divisional play.:

Special Teams: Monroe's power play is at 18%, while Danville's penalty kill is among the league's worst at 63.8%. Monroe needs to capitalize on special teams to take advantage of this.

Offensive Play: Monroe has a slight edge offensively, averaging 3.0 goals per game compared to Danville's 2.9.

Road Performance: Monroe is 3-3-0-0-1 on the road this season, while Danville has only one win at home.

Period-by-Period: The Moccasins have struggled with inconsistency throughout their games. The second period has been a rollercoaster for them this season, netting 20 goals and giving up 20.

Goaltender's Birthday: Saturday's game will be special for Monroe's goaltender Sean Kuhns, as he celebrates his birthday. It's possible that Kuhns could get the start, which could bring an extra level of motivation for him as he looks to help his team secure the win.

KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Monroe: #7 Declan Conway - Conway continues to lead the way for the Moccasins with 10 goals and 6 assists for 16 points in 15 games. He registered a goal and an assist last week against the Zydeco and will be key for Monroe's offense this weekend.

Danville: #11 Brandon Stojcevski - Stojcevski leads Danville with seven goals and 10 assists for 17 points in just 14 games. He has goals in back-to-back games and will be playing in his 60th career game on Friday.

TALE OF THE TAPE:

This series presents a golden opportunity for both teams to improve their records and gain valuable points. Monroe needs to capitalize on Danville's weak penalty kill and clean up their discipline. Meanwhile, Danville will be looking to Stojcevski to lead the offense and help secure a much-needed win. With both teams fighting for better standings.

THE SCHEDULE:

Friday, December 6: 7:00 PM CST

Saturday, December 7: 7:00 PM CST

HOW TO WATCH:

You can watch both games live on the Moccasins' Facebook and YouTube pages.

