Stefan Diezi Joins Port Huron

December 4, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers are adding Swiss forward Stefan Diezi to the roster ahead of their trip to Binghamton this week. The 25-year-old has played pro in the Swiss League and MyHL this season.

This year is Diezi's first with the MyHL's Hockey Huttwil after four full seasons with EHC Arosa. He has 10 goals and 16 points in 18 games for Huttwil. He also scored a goal in five Swiss League games for EHC Basel.

2024-25 is Diezi's sixth season in the MyHL as he spent part of his final U20 season in the league with EHC Sweewen. He has 43 goals and 78 points in 178 career games in that league. He also participated in the Swiss National Cup tournament four times, winning it with Arosa in 2021-22.

Diezi is expected to make his Prowlers debut this weekend in Binghamton.

The Prowlers are back home on Oct. 13 for CL Spirit Night against the Motor City Rockers at 7:05 P.M. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets or by calling the McMorran box office at 810-985-6166.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.