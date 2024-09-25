Moccasins Announce the Voice of the Snake Pit

September 25, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

MONROE, LA- The Monroe Moccasins would like to introduce the Voice of the Snake Pit Mike Carson. Mike is the Moccasins Official PA Announcer in the Monroe Civic Center.

Mike was born in New Jersey and moved to Louisiana as a teenager. He started working in radio broadcasting at the age of 15 and has now been doing radio and voice work for a little over 30 years. He is also a death investigator with the Ouachita Parish Coroner's office and owns a travel agency.

Mike and his wife live in West Monroe and are the proud parents of 4 beautiful daughters, ranging between the ages of 12 & 22 and are also grandparents to 2 perfect grandchildren.

"Over 20 years ago, I was always excited to go to the Moccasin games with my friends and coworkers," said Carson "Now, I'm even more excited for my children to experience the excitement and I'm honored to be a part of it."

Single Game tickets are available for purchase September 24th! For more information please visit Moccasinshockey.com.

