Motor City Rockers Announce Partnership with Matrix Window Cleaning

September 25, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Motor City Rockers News Release


The Rockers are thrilled to announce our partnership with Matrix Window Cleaning for the 2024-25 season!

Matrix Window Cleaning understands the value of pristine, clear windows for both homes and businesses. They offer professional and affordable window cleaning services tailored to meet every need. Their experienced team uses eco-friendly products and the latest equipment to ensure your windows are spotless and streak-free.

Welcome to the Band, Matrix Window Cleaning!

