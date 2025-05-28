MLS NEXT PRO: Real Monarchs vs Portland Timbers2: May 28, 2025
May 28, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Real Monarchs YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass
https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the Real Monarchs Statistics
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 28, 2025
- Colorado Rapids 2 Goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo and Forward Colton Swan Called up to U.S. U-18 Men's National Team for UEFA Friendship Cup - Colorado Rapids 2
- Crown Legacy FC Midfielder Aron John Called up to U.S. U-19 Men's National Team for International Friendlies - Crown Legacy FC
- Timbers2 Travel to Face Real Monarchs on Wednesday - Portland Timbers 2
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Real Monarchs Stories
- Utah Native Zavier Gozo Nets First-Ever RSL Goal in Home Defeat to Vancouver
- Real Monarchs Fall to Colorado Rapids 2 Courtesy of a Late Penalty in Rocky Mountain Cup Showdown
- First-Half Luna Magic, Another Controversial Ejection Deliver Dallas Stalemate
- Real Monarchs Sign Attacker Diego Rocío to MLS NEXT Pro Deal
- Luna Sensational as Two-Goal Performance Inspires RSL in 3-1 Win at San Diego