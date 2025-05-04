MLS NEXT PRO: Los Angeles Football Club 2 vs Colorado Rapids 2: May 4, 2025
May 4, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
LAFC2 YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass
https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the LAFC2 Statistics
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 4, 2025
- Inter Miami CF II Secures Victory over New York City FC II - Inter Miami CF II
- Inter Miami CF II Pulls away from New York City FC II - New York City FC II
- Carolina Core FC Earns Crucial Point on the Road against New York Red Bulls II - Carolina Core FC
- Toronto FC II 3 Draws New England Revolution II - Toronto FC II
- Revolution II Battle Toronto FC II to a 3-3 Draw on Sunday - New England Revolution II
- Toronto FC II (3) - New England Revolution II (3) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- Inter Miami CF II Back Home to Host New York City FC II - Inter Miami CF II
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LAFC2 Stories
- LAFC Signs Defender Kenny Nielsen from LAFC2
- LAFC Signs Luca Bombino, David Ochoa, Diego Rosales and Adrian Wibowo from LAFC2
- LAFC2 and the LAFC Academy Announce New Educational Partnership with Football Science Institute
- LAFC2 Announce Technical Staff for 2024 Season
- LAFC2 Announce 2024 Season Roster