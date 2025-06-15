MLS NEXT PRO: Colorado Rapids 2 vs St Louis CITY2: June 15, 2025
June 15, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Colorado Rapids 2 YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass
https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the Colorado Rapids 2 Statistics
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 15, 2025
- Union II move to fourth place in the Eastern Conference - Philadelphia Union II
- Crown Legacy FC Shut down by Philadelphia Union II - Crown Legacy FC
- Revolution II Fall to FC Cincinnati 2, 1-0 - New England Revolution II
- Chattanooga FC Falls 5-2 to New York Red Bulls II - Chattanooga FC
- Walters, FC Cincinnati 2 Blank New England Revolution II in 1-0 Road Win - FC Cincinnati 2
- Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC at Philadelphia Union II - Crown Legacy FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids 2 Stories
- Colorado Rapids 2 Face Top of the Table Contender St. Louis CITY2
- Colorado Rapids 2 Return Home to Take on Austin FC II
- Colorado Rapids' Wayne Frederick Named to Trinidad and Tobago National Roster for June International Window
- Colorado Rapids 2 Defeats Sporting KC II with Four Goals from Four Different Goal Scorers
- Colorado Rapids 2 Face off against Sporting KC II for Second Time this Season