MLS NEXT Cup: U17 TSF Academy V LA Galaxy: May 24, 2026
Published on May 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy YouTube Video
The 2025-26 MLS NEXT season culminates at the 2026 MLS NEXT Cup presented by Allstate in Salt Lake City, Utah, as the best youth teams in the U.S. and Canada compete to be crowned MLS NEXT champion. The single-elimination knockout tournaments will be held from May 23-31 at Regional Athletics Soccer Complex. All championship matches will be played at Zions Bank Stadium.
Check out the LA Galaxy Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from May 24, 2026
- Zaha to depart Club following conclusion of loan - Charlotte FC
- San Diego FC Plays to a 4-2 Loss against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- Galaxy Earn Point against Houston in 1-1 Draw at Home
- LA Galaxy Host Houston Dynamo in First Ever Major Sporting Event Shot Entirely on IPhone 17 Pro
- LA Galaxy's Maya Yoshida Joins Japan National Team for 2026 Kirin Challenge Cup in Tokyo
- Summer Slam Returns to VELO Sports Center at Dignity Health Sports Park
- LA Galaxy Weekly