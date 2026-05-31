MLS NEXT Cup U14 Final: Orlando City SC vs Inter Miami CF: May 31, 2026
Published on May 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
Thiago Messi, Benjamin Suárez, and Inter Miami CF take on Orlando City SC in U14 MLS NEXT Cup Final presented by Allstate.
The 2025-26 MLS NEXT season culminates at the 2026 MLS NEXT Cup presented by Allstate in Salt Lake City, Utah, as the best youth teams in the U.S. and Canada compete to be crowned MLS NEXT champion. The single-elimination knockout tournaments will be held from May 23-31 at Regional Athletics Soccer Complex. All championship matches will be played at Zions Bank Stadium.
Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from May 30, 2026
- Charlotte FC Defender Tim Ream Named Captain of United States Men's National Team for FIFA World Cup 2026™ - Charlotte FC
- Herman Johansson Named to Sweden's National Team World Cup Roster - FC Dallas
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- St. Clair Called up by Canada for the FIFA World Cup 2026
- Inter Miami CF Academy U-12s to Participate in the Inaugural MagiCup in Orlando
- Match Time Change: Red Bull New York vs. Inter Miami CF on October 24
- Inter Miami CF and Heron Sports & Entertainment Announce Events to be Held at Inter Miami CF Facilities Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™
- Don't Miss the Night Miami Will Never Forget: Carín León's Historic Nu Stadium Concert Is 30 Days Away