MLS NEXT Cup U14 Final: Orlando City SC vs Inter Miami CF: May 31, 2026

Published on May 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







Thiago Messi, Benjamin Suárez, and Inter Miami CF take on Orlando City SC in U14 MLS NEXT Cup Final presented by Allstate.

The 2025-26 MLS NEXT season culminates at the 2026 MLS NEXT Cup presented by Allstate in Salt Lake City, Utah, as the best youth teams in the U.S. and Canada compete to be crowned MLS NEXT champion. The single-elimination knockout tournaments will be held from May 23-31 at Regional Athletics Soccer Complex. All championship matches will be played at Zions Bank Stadium.







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