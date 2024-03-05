MLB Pipeline Releases Phillies Top 30 Prospects List

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - MLB Pipeline released their Top 30 Phillies prospects, a list that includes several former and future BlueClaws. 2022 BlueClaws pitcher Andrew Painter tops the list, while is 2022 BlueClaws teammate Mick Abel is ranked second.

Four 2023 BlueClaws are in the top 10: OF Justin Crawford (4), RHP Orion Kerkering (6), SS Bryan Rincon (8), and OF Gabriel Rincones, Jr. (10).

Other members of the 2023 BlueClaws in the Phillies top 30 include: RHP Wen-Hui Pan (14), RHP Christian McGowan (16), C Caleb Ricketts (21), and LHP Samuel Aldegheri (24).

The following players finished last year with Low-A Clearwater: IF Aidan Miller (3), IF William Bergolla (12), RHP Alex McFarlane (15), and OF Raylin Heredia (20).

The BlueClaws will open the season on Friday, April 5th for Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk. Single-game tickets for Opening Night and all 2024 BlueClaws home games are available online.

