Hot Rods Release 2024 Promotion Schedule

March 5, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods, High-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, are excited to release their promotion schedule for the upcoming 2024 season. Many fan-favorite promotions return to Bowling Green Ballpark this summer, along with new and fun additions throughout the home schedule.

The Hot Rods will sport six daily promotions, covering every game of each homestand for Bowling Green:

Turbo's Tailwaggin' Tuesday: Turbo and the Hot Rods welcome you and your four-legged friends. Dogs get in free with their owners, courtesy of Three Springs Animal Hospital.

White Claw Winning Wednesday: New to Bowling Green Ballpark this season, the first 100 fans through the gates can participate in bingo to win prizes courtesy of White Claw.

Bootleggers Thirsty Thursday™: Cheer on the Bowling Green Bootleggers and enjoy $1 and $3 drink specials.

Fireworks Friday: Watch the night sky over Bowling Green Ballpark light up with post-game fireworks.

#RevItUp Saturday: You never know what fun we'll be having at Bowling Green Ballpark on Saturday nights. Be a part of the excitement every Saturday.

Signature Sunday: Come get autographs from your favorite players.

Along with the traditional, daily promotions at Bowling Green Ballpark, there is much more to be excited about once the season gets underway. This includes nights dedicated to Star Wars™ and MarvelŠ, as well as Hole-In-One night, featuring Christopher McDonald. Here is how the season promotion schedule lines up:

April 5: Opening Night, Bowling Green Ballpark replica giveaway, presented by Coca-Cola

April 6: Princess and Pirate Night, tiara and sword giveaway

April 7: Solar Sunday, solar eclipse glasses giveaway

April 17: Education Day

April 18: College Night

April 19: Derby Night, mint julep cup giveaway

April 20: Peace, Love, Hot Rods, with specialty jerseys

April 21: PBS Kids Day

May 8: Education Day

May 9: Jersey Night

May 10: Hole-In-One, featuring special guest Chris McDonald and a golf towel giveaway, presented by SERVPRO of Warren County

May 11: Bolidos De Bowling Green, presented by the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety

May 12: Mother's Day

May 15: Education Day

May 16: 80's Night

May 17: Llama Night

May 31: Bowling Green Cavemen

June 1: Sitcom Night, featuring Kate Flannery

June 2: Animal Tales

June 13: Pop Star Night

June 14: Dino Night, featuring Ed's Dinosaurs Live

June 15: Unicorn Night, featuring a unicorn petting zoo

June 16: Playball weekend

June 27: Hospitality Night

June 28: Star Wars™ Night, with specialty jerseys

June 29: Bolidos De Bowling Green, presented by the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety

June 30: Wizard Day

July 4: 4th of July Spectacular

July 5: 2000's Night, with post-game fireworks

July 6: Princess and Pirate Night, with a tiara and sword giveaway

July 10: Bolidos De Bowling Green, presented by the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety

July 11: BBQ Night

July 12: Faith and Family Night, with post-game concert, presented by ISTT and CFR

July 13: Bowling Green Hot Dogs, presented by Performance Foodservice, with a special appearance from Joey Chestnut.

July 14: Splash Day

July 25: Christmas in July

July 26: MarvelŠ Defenders of the Diamond

July 27: Hot Rods Games, pickleball paddle giveaway

July 28: PBS Kids Day

August 15: Dad Bod Night

August 17: Bowling Green Cavemen, bobblehead giveaway

August 18: Animal Tales

August 29: College Night

August 20: 2010's Night

August 31: Walk to End Alzheimer's

September 1: Fan Appreciation

The first chance to see the 2024 Hot Rods in action is Opening Day, April 5, against the Hudson Valley Renegades. You can secure your seats by visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark Ticket Office, going to BGHotRods.com, or calling (270) 901-2121.

