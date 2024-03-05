Hot Rods Release 2024 Promotion Schedule
March 5, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release
Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods, High-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, are excited to release their promotion schedule for the upcoming 2024 season. Many fan-favorite promotions return to Bowling Green Ballpark this summer, along with new and fun additions throughout the home schedule.
The Hot Rods will sport six daily promotions, covering every game of each homestand for Bowling Green:
Turbo's Tailwaggin' Tuesday: Turbo and the Hot Rods welcome you and your four-legged friends. Dogs get in free with their owners, courtesy of Three Springs Animal Hospital.
White Claw Winning Wednesday: New to Bowling Green Ballpark this season, the first 100 fans through the gates can participate in bingo to win prizes courtesy of White Claw.
Bootleggers Thirsty Thursday™: Cheer on the Bowling Green Bootleggers and enjoy $1 and $3 drink specials.
Fireworks Friday: Watch the night sky over Bowling Green Ballpark light up with post-game fireworks.
#RevItUp Saturday: You never know what fun we'll be having at Bowling Green Ballpark on Saturday nights. Be a part of the excitement every Saturday.
Signature Sunday: Come get autographs from your favorite players.
Along with the traditional, daily promotions at Bowling Green Ballpark, there is much more to be excited about once the season gets underway. This includes nights dedicated to Star Wars™ and MarvelŠ, as well as Hole-In-One night, featuring Christopher McDonald. Here is how the season promotion schedule lines up:
April 5: Opening Night, Bowling Green Ballpark replica giveaway, presented by Coca-Cola
April 6: Princess and Pirate Night, tiara and sword giveaway
April 7: Solar Sunday, solar eclipse glasses giveaway
April 17: Education Day
April 18: College Night
April 19: Derby Night, mint julep cup giveaway
April 20: Peace, Love, Hot Rods, with specialty jerseys
April 21: PBS Kids Day
May 8: Education Day
May 9: Jersey Night
May 10: Hole-In-One, featuring special guest Chris McDonald and a golf towel giveaway, presented by SERVPRO of Warren County
May 11: Bolidos De Bowling Green, presented by the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety
May 12: Mother's Day
May 15: Education Day
May 16: 80's Night
May 17: Llama Night
May 31: Bowling Green Cavemen
June 1: Sitcom Night, featuring Kate Flannery
June 2: Animal Tales
June 13: Pop Star Night
June 14: Dino Night, featuring Ed's Dinosaurs Live
June 15: Unicorn Night, featuring a unicorn petting zoo
June 16: Playball weekend
June 27: Hospitality Night
June 28: Star Wars™ Night, with specialty jerseys
June 29: Bolidos De Bowling Green, presented by the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety
June 30: Wizard Day
July 4: 4th of July Spectacular
July 5: 2000's Night, with post-game fireworks
July 6: Princess and Pirate Night, with a tiara and sword giveaway
July 10: Bolidos De Bowling Green, presented by the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety
July 11: BBQ Night
July 12: Faith and Family Night, with post-game concert, presented by ISTT and CFR
July 13: Bowling Green Hot Dogs, presented by Performance Foodservice, with a special appearance from Joey Chestnut.
July 14: Splash Day
July 25: Christmas in July
July 26: MarvelŠ Defenders of the Diamond
July 27: Hot Rods Games, pickleball paddle giveaway
July 28: PBS Kids Day
August 15: Dad Bod Night
August 17: Bowling Green Cavemen, bobblehead giveaway
August 18: Animal Tales
August 29: College Night
August 20: 2010's Night
August 31: Walk to End Alzheimer's
September 1: Fan Appreciation
The first chance to see the 2024 Hot Rods in action is Opening Day, April 5, against the Hudson Valley Renegades. You can secure your seats by visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark Ticket Office, going to BGHotRods.com, or calling (270) 901-2121.
