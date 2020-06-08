MJ Graham Returning for Another Season in Columbus

June 8, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







Columbus River Dragons forward MJ Graham

(Columbus River Dragons) Columbus River Dragons forward MJ Graham(Columbus River Dragons)

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are proud to announce the return of forward MJ Graham for the 2020-21 season.

"Last season getting cut short like it did, it only makes me want to get in front of our home crowd even more" Graham said. "We were robbed of playing in front of some loud and pumped up crowds, so we've got to make that happen for next season."

Graham led the team in goals, points and penalty minutes last season. A feather in his cap that shows he steps up for the team in a number of different ways.

"It's great to have a real sparkplug guy like MJ back for next season" River Dragons President/GM Scott Brand said. "I know the fans will enjoy his aggressive play style and scoring touch."

For our fans who may be new to the FPHL's offseason setup, the River Dragons have secured the rights of the River Dragons end of season roster, however this does not mean they will guaranteed be coming back. It means if they play in the FPHL, they will be River Dragons. However as is often the case in a prospects league, players will seek opportunities in higher leagues domestically and overseas.

The league's end of season roster marks 25 players that each team can hold rights to. Due to the season being shortened by COVID-19, this date happened months earlier than it normally would have. After the 25-man rosters are sent to the league, free agency begins in full.

The Columbus River Dragons are excited to get back onto the ice for season two in the Chattahoochee starting in late-October. Season ticket packages are available right now by calling 706-507-GOAL (4625).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2020

MJ Graham Returning for Another Season in Columbus - Columbus River Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.