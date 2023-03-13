Mississippi Sea Wolves Sign Multiyear Deal with Gulf Coast Firestone

Biloxi, MS -The Mississippi Sea Wolves would like to welcome back Gulf Coast Firestone as a corporate sponsor for two years.Gulf Coast Firestone will remain your power play sponsor and will also be the secondary jersey sponsor through 2025.

Gulf Coast Firestone is the official automotive provider of The Mississippi Sea Wolves and has done so much for the organization.

"We are excited about this multiyear sponsorship with Gulf Coast Firestone," said Sea Wolves Corporate Director Jerod Campbell. They have been great partners and have went above and beyond for us. They are a fantastic family-owned business and we are excited to have them on as part of the Sea Wolves family."

Gulf Coast Firestone serves the automotive repairs, tire, and wheel needs of customers in D'Iberville, Biloxi and surrounding areas.

Gulf Coast Firestone is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Saturday from 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM. Call (228) 396-2000 or visit their website at gulfcoastfirestone.com for all your automotive repair needs!

To learn more about corporate partnerships, visit our hockey office or call Jerod Campbell directly at 228-209-6863

