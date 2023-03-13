Columbus Gets Three Points in Motor City

March 13, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







FRASIER, MI - The Columbus River Dragons took three points in a weekend set against the Motor City Rockers this past Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday night proved to be the best for the River Dragons as they recorded a 5-2 win over Motor City. Both Josh Pietrantonio and Alex Storjohann scored twice and added an assist while Breandan Colgan made 28 saves for the win. Jacob Kelly also recorded his team-leading 34th goal of the season in the victory.

Friday night Rockers goaltender Trevor Babin made 39 saves in a 5-0 win, and on Sunday Scott Coash's third-period goal broke a 1-1 tie in the third period to give the Rockers the victory.

Columbus wins the season series 3-2 and it marks the last time these two teams meet in the regular season.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.