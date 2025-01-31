Mississippi Mud Monsters Add Championship-Winning Hitting Coach James McOwen

January 31, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters continue to build an elite coaching staff with the addition of James "Jamie" McOwen as Hitting Coach for the team's inaugural season in the Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. A proven hitter with championship experience, McOwen brings an impressive résumé that spans Minor League Baseball, independent leagues, and international play.

McOwen is best known for making history in 2009, when he recorded a 45-game hitting streak, the eighth-longest in Minor League Baseball history at the time while playing in the Seattle Mariners organization. His hitting ability translated across leagues, including a standout season in Australia, where he was named the 2010-2011 Australian League Player of the Year while leading the Perth Heat to a championship.

A natural leader on and off the field, McOwen added another title to his résumé in 2017, when he won a Frontier League championship with the Québec Capitales. He later closed out his playing career with the High Point Rockers in 2021, where he earned one of the most respected honors in the game-being voted Teammate of the Year by his peers.

"Jamie has not only been a successful player in affiliated baseball, but has also played a key role in several independent league championships," said Mud Monsters Manager Jay Pecci. "His passion for players, people, and life makes him a perfect fit for our coaching staff."

McOwen now shifts his focus to helping the Mud Monsters develop a strong offensive identity as they prepare for Opening Day at Trustmark Park.

