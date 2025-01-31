Crushers Trade INF Walner Espinal to New Jersey for C/UTIL Xavier Valentin

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers have processed a trade that will send INF Walner Espinal to the New Jersey Jackals in exchange for C/UTIL Xavier Valentin.

Xavier Valentin is a former 19th round draft pick of the Texas Rangers from the 2018 MLB Draft. He played three seasons in affiliated ball between two levels (Rookie and A-Ball) before signing with the New Jersey Jackals in 2024.

Valentin provides the Crushers with ultimate flexibility. He has experience playing second base, third base, corner outfield, and catcher as recently as last season in addition to some time at first base in affiliated ball.

The 5'9" lefty hit .237 in 54 games for the Jackals last season with 10 doubles and three home runs. He also swiped 11 bags, which plays into the aggressive running style Jared Lemieux likes to implement.

As for Walner Espinal, the Crushers organization thanks him for his contributions to Lake Erie's 2024 season as well as being a positive, outward facing player whom fans came to love. We wish him the best at his new home in New Jersey.

The Crushers will kick off the 2025 season on the road on May 8 against the New York Boulders before returning to Crushers Stadium for the home opener on Tuesday, May 13, against the Florence Y'alls.

