Missions Win Extra Inning Thriller

SAN ANTONIO - The Missions were successful in their first extra inning game of the season. They defeated the Hooks 5-4 in 11 innings thanks to a Matt Batten RBI single.

The Corpus Christi Hooks got on the board first thanks to the long ball. Grae Kessinger lifted a home run over the left-field wall in the bottom of the second inning. This was the sixth dinger of the series for Corpus Christi. They have homered in every game so far this season.

Besides the long ball, it was a pitcher's duel through the first half of the ballgame. The Missions were held without a hit until the top of the fifth inning. They were able to get a runner on base in the first and third innings. However, both runners ended up on the wrong end of stolen base attempts.

San Antonio tied things up in the fifth inning on a controversial play. With Juan Fernandez on second, Matt Batten singled to left. A great throw from the Corpus Christi left fielder made it a close play at the plate as Fernandez slid under the tag of Hooks catcher, C.J. Stubbs. Hooks Manager Gregorio Petit argued the call but the call was upheld.

The Hooks answered in the bottom of the fifth with another home run. Ross Adolph connected on a two-run home run off Missions' reliever Henry Henry to take a 3-1 lead. The Missions cut the lead in half in the sixth inning. Following a triple from Robbie Podorsky, CJ Abrams drove him in with a ground ball.

The eighth and ninth innings saw plenty of action. First, the Missions tied the game on an RBI double from Abrams. In the bottom half of the inning, Stubbs regained the lead for Corpus Christi at 4-3 with an RBI single. In the top of the ninth, Esteury Ruiz tied things up with an RBI bunt single.

The Missions had a chance to take the lead in the 10th inning with runners on the corners and one out. Instead, Taylor Kohlwey hit a line drive to third base, resulting in a double play. Then, in the 11th inning, Batten drove in Kohlwey for the go-ahead run. Batten finished the night 2-5 with 2 RBI.

Sam Williams collects his first win of the season as Brandon Lawson records the loss.

The Missions and Hooks continue their six-game series Saturday night at Whataburger Field. Left-hander Aaron Leasher (0-0, --) is slated to start for San Antonio against the right-handed Hunter Brown (0-0, --). First will be at 7:05 p.m.

- With the win, San Antonio improves to 2-2 on the season.

- CJ Abrams (#2 Padres prospect) [#8 in MLB]: 1-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 K

- Eguy Rosario (#18 Padres prospect): 0-4, BB, 4 K

- Osvaldo Hernandez (#29 Padres prospect): 4.0 IP, H, ER, 6 K

- Missions outfielder Robbie Podorsky has at least one base hit in each of the first four games

