Big Offensive Night Fuels Big Win for the Drillers

Jeren Kendall rounds third after a three-run bomb for the Tulsa Drillers

Tulsa- The second sellout of the young season turned out Friday night at ONEOK Field, and the crowd was treated to a big offensive show from the Tulsa Drillers. The action started early as the Drillers scored six first-inning runs and then tacked on six more before the night was over in what was eventually a 12-3 win over Amarillo.

Devin Mann got the big night started with a two-run single in the top of the first inning. With two outs, Jaren Kendall hit his first home run of the year, plating three more runs. The sixth run of the frame scored when Carlos Rincon singled and came home on Steve Berman's double.

In the second inning, Mann singled home another run, and Ryan Noda scored on the back end of a failed double steal attempt, upping Tulsa's lead to 8-0.

Amarillo got on the scoreboard with three runs in the top of the fifth, before the Drillers finished their big night with four more runs in the sixth.

Kody Hoese brought home a run with a sacrifice fly, and Mann knocked in his fourth run of the night with a one-out double. Donovan Casey tripled in another run before Kendall matched Mann with his fourth RBI of the game on a run-scoring single.

The Drillers scored the 12 runs on 11 hits, setting season highs in both categories.

Mann was finally retired in the eighth inning and finished his big night 3-4 with four runs batted in and two runs scored.

Tulsa starting pitcher Gus Varland opened the game with two perfect frames, striking out four of the six batter he faced.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

*Kendall and Michael Busch both finished with two hits in the game.

*Noda finished 1-4 and has now hit safely in all four games this season.

*Tulsa pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts, marking the third time in four games they have recorded at least ten strikeouts this season. They now have 51 Ks in 37 innings.

*Kendall provided the only homer. It is the first game this season that the Drillers did not have at least two home runs. They lead the Texas League with nine home runs through four games.

*Lefthander John Rooney worked two scoreless relief innings before surrendering the three runs in the Sod Poodles half of the fifth.

*The victory evened the season-opening series between the two teams at two wins each. There are two games remaining in the series.

*The game was delayed for 14 minutes in the fourth inning when a drone was seen flying near the stadium.

BOXSCORE

UP NEXT: Amarillo at Tulsa, Saturday, May 8, 7:05 PM at ONEOK Field. Amarillo RHP Jeff Bain (0-0, 0.00 ERA) versus Tulsa RHP Ryan Pepiot (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

