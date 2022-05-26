Missions Plate Four Runs in the 10th to Take Down the RoughRiders

SAN ANTONIO - Following last night's doubleheader, the San Antonio Missions and Frisco RoughRiders played an extra-inning thriller on Thursday night. The Missions squandered an early lead and trailed 3-2 after six innings of play. The Missions tied the game in the seventh and forced extra innings. San Antonio scored four runs on three hits to secure a 7-3 victory. They are now one game behind Frisco in the standings.

Coming into tonight's game two games behind Frisco for the lead in the Texas League North, the Missions offense quickly made a statement in the top of the first inning. Facing 15th ranked Major League prospect, Jack Leiter, Esteury Ruiz was hit by a pitch to start the game and then stole second base. Connor Hollis drove in Ruiz with a single to center field. Hollis advanced to second base on a fielding error from Josh Stowers during his RBI single. After retiring the next two batters, Thomas Milone drove in Hollis with a single to right field. The Missions took an early 2-0 lead.

Thomas Eshelman was the starting pitcher for the Missions. He faced some adversity in the bottom of the first inning. Justin Foscue hit a single with one out in the inning. Blaine Crim hit a single to advance Foscue into scoring position. The inning came to an end after Dustin Harris grounded into a double play.

Both pitchers settled in after a tumultuous first inning. Neither pitcher allowed a hit through the second, third, and fourth innings of play. Milone was the one and only batter to reach base during this stretch as he drew a walk in the fourth inning. Leiter did not allow in the fifth inning as well but a high pitch count forced him out of the game heading into the sixth inning.

Eshelman, after facing no problems in the second, third, and fourth innings, allowed the RoughRiders to score their first run of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. David Garcia hit a one out double to immediately place himself in scoring position. Josh Stowers reached base on a single as Garcia advanced to third base. Trey Hair drove in Garcia with a sacrifice fly. The Missions lead was cut in half to 2-1.

The RoughRiders took the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Jonathan Ornelas reached base on a throwing error from Connor Kaiser. After an error on a pickoff attempt from Eshelman, Ornelas advanced to second base. With one out in the inning, Blaine Crim hit a go-ahead two-run home run. His 10th long ball of the season made it a 3-2 Frisco lead.

San Antonio quickly responded and tied things up in the top of the seventh inning. Tirso Ornelas reached base with a one-out single. Chandler Seagle followed that up with a double to move both runners into scoring position. Kaiser made up for his error with a game-tying single to center field. It was 3-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.

Adrian Morejon continued his rehab assignment Thursday night. The southpaw tossed two perfect innings while striking out three batters. Angel Felipe pitched a scoreless ninth inning. For Frisco, Seth Nordlin pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Chase Lee pitched a scoreless ninth inning. The two clubs would need extra innings.

In the top of the 10th inning, the Missions plated four runs to take a significant lead in extras. Kaiser started off the inning at second base. Ruiz struck out and Hollis grounded out. Kaiser, who advanced to third base on the ground out, scored the go-ahead run on a single from Domingo Leyba. The Missions loaded the bases after a single from Rodriguez and a Milone hit by pitch. Juan Fernandez capitalized on the moment with a two-run base hit. After Kevin Gowdy came in to replace Lee on the mound, he uncorked a wild pitch to allow Milone to come around to score. The Missions took a 7-3 lead.

J.P. Martinez was the placed runner at second base as Felipe came back out for his second inning of work. Felipe struck out Garcia but allowed a walk to Stowers. Trey Hair grounded into a force out which allowed Martinez to advance to third base. After Hair advanced to second base, Felipe recorded a strikeout to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

With the win, San Antonio improves to 22-20 on the season

Fourth extra-innings game for the Missions this season (2-2)

Korry Howell (#14 Padres prospect): No AB (10th inning defensive sub)

Tirso Ornelas (#24 Padres prospect): 1-5, R, 2 K

Esteury Ruiz (#30 Padres prospect): 0-4, R, SB, HBP, 2 K

Adrian Morejon (Rehab Assignment): 2.0 IP, 3 K (25 Pitches, 19 Strikes)

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Friday, May 27th. The Missions have not yet announced their starting pitcher for this game. Left-hander Cole Ragans (4-1, 2.83) is scheduled to start for the RoughRiders. First pitch is expected at 6:35 p.m.

