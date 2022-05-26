Hooks to Take BP at USS Lexington

CORPUS CHRISTI - Blue Ghosts Weekend returns to Whataburger Field this weekend presented by Mike Shaw Automotive. The weekend festivities are highlighted by batting practice on the flight deck of the USS Lexington featuring players of the Corpus Christi Hooks, members of Visit Corpus Christi and the USO of South Texas.

The public batting practice party kicks off aboard the USS Lexington Saturday, May 28 at 11 A.M. Fans are invited to view batting practice for the price of admission to the USS Lexington Museum; for adults at $18.95, seniors at $16.95, military at $14.95 and children at $13.95. Hooks season members and fans who present a Hooks ticket stub from May 27-29 will receive a $3 discount at the LEX. Likewise, those who visit the Lexington from May 27-29 may present their ticket stub at the Whataburger Field Box office to receive a $3 discount to any game in the timeframe.

Memorial Day Weekend against the Wichita Wind Surge kicks off with Bud Light Friday Fireworks on May 27. On Saturday the 28th, the first 2,000 fans at Whataburger Field will receive a Blue Ghosts Jersey courtesy of CITGO. The weekend concludes on Sunday, May 29 with Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks.

In addition, fans can bid on game-worn Blue Ghosts jerseys at cchooks.com/auction until 8 P.M. Sunday, May 29. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the USS Lexington.

To order Blue Ghosts merchandise and tickets for the weekend, visit cchooks.com.

For more information about the USS Lexington, visit usslexington.com.

