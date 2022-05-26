Riders, Carter BloodCare to Host Blood Drive for Uvalde, Texas
May 26, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Due to the recent crisis at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Carter BloodCare and the Frisco RoughRiders will host a blood drive on Friday, May 27th in the Riders Field parking lot from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The blood drive will take place in Lot A/B (behind home plate) and all donors will receive both a Carter BloodCare t-shirt and a RoughRiders ticket voucher, while supplies last.
Carter BloodCare will also host blood drives at Riders Field on later dates. Check back on RidersBaseball.com for more information at a later time.
For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.
