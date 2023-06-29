Missions Eke Out Win Over Frisco

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders mounted a ninth inning comeback rally but fell just short in a 3-2 loss to the San Antonio Missions on Thursday at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

Following walks for Scott Kapers and Liam Hicks, Luisangel Acuña's third hit of the game scored a run and put Hicks at third base as the tying score. Evan Carter grounded a two-strike pitch right to the first baseman to end the ballgame.

Ryan Garcia (2-7) had an excellent day on the mound for Frisco, setting a season high and tying his career best with nine strikeouts. He gave up just two runs in 5.1 innings with two hits.

Garcia went 14 batters without allowing a hit from the second inning until the seventh, giving up just his second hit of the game on a single. He struck out the last man he saw and left with a 1-0 Frisco lead, but was charged with two runs when both runners scored following his departure.

Eudrys Manon entered in the seventh inning and posted a zero on the board to keep the deficit at 3-1. Nick Starr did the same in the eighth.

The Riders took a 1-0 lead on a two-out rally in the third inning. Acuña doubled to left center field and came home on Evan Carter's base hit.

Carter went 2-for-5 on the evening and has started the series with five hits in nine at bats. Frisco coaxed seven walks, including a pair by Trevor Hauver. Hauver added a single and has reached base seven times this series in his nine plate appearances in San Antonio.

The third game of the six-game series is slated for Friday at 7:05 p.m. in San Antonio. Frisco has not yet announced a starting pitcher. San Antonio hands the ball to RHP Jared Kollar (0-0, -.--) for his Double-A debut.

Frisco returns home next week for a six-game series against the Midland RockHounds that starts at 7:05 on Tuesday, July 4 for Stars & Stripes Night, presented by Rhythm Energy. Get your tickets now for the game and the double fireworks show afterwards at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

