Cards Score 7 in 8th, Take 8-3 Win on Thursday
June 29, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
North Little Rock, AR - The Springfield Cardinals (1-1, 35-36) roared back with a seven-run rally in the top of the 8th, racing past the Arkansas Travelers (1-1, 46-25) with an 8-3 win on Thursday night at Dickey-Stephens Park.
Decisions:
W - RHP Ryan Shreve (1-2)
L - RHP Mike Flynn (0-1)
Notables:
RF Jose Alvarez delivered a pair of two-out RBI singles, including the go-ahead base hit in the 8th to make it 4-3... SS Arquimedes Gamboa struck with a three-run double in the 8th, opening the 4-3 lead to 7-3... CF Victor Scott II went 3x4 with two singles in the 8th inning alone, including his first Double-A RBI... 3B Jacob Buchberger went 1x4 with a double, a hit-by-pitch and two runs.
On Deck:
-Friday, June 30, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Logan Gragg (2-4, 5.85) @ ARK RHP Emerson Hancock (9-2, 4.68)
-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com; Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 6:50pm
