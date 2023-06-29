Cards Score 7 in 8th, Take 8-3 Win on Thursday

June 29, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Springfield Cardinals (1-1, 35-36) roared back with a seven-run rally in the top of the 8th, racing past the Arkansas Travelers (1-1, 46-25) with an 8-3 win on Thursday night at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Decisions:

W - RHP Ryan Shreve (1-2)

L - RHP Mike Flynn (0-1)

Notables:

RF Jose Alvarez delivered a pair of two-out RBI singles, including the go-ahead base hit in the 8th to make it 4-3... SS Arquimedes Gamboa struck with a three-run double in the 8th, opening the 4-3 lead to 7-3... CF Victor Scott II went 3x4 with two singles in the 8th inning alone, including his first Double-A RBI... 3B Jacob Buchberger went 1x4 with a double, a hit-by-pitch and two runs.

On Deck:

-Friday, June 30, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Logan Gragg (2-4, 5.85) @ ARK RHP Emerson Hancock (9-2, 4.68)

-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com; Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 6:50pm

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.