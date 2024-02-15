Missions Announce KKYX as Flagship Station for 2024 Season

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions Baseball Club and Cox Media Group have reached a partnership for KKYX (680 AM/104.9 FM/KKYX.com) to serve as the flagship station for Missions broadcasts beginning this season. The station will exclusively broadcast all of the Missions games in 2024. Country Legends KKYX 680 AM signal reaches most of central and south Texas.

"We are delighted to partner once again with Cox Media and KKYX for the 2024 season," said Missions President Burl Yarbrough. They were the long-time home for the Missions and it's great to be back working with them."

Veteran broadcasters Stu Paul and Bob Swoboda will return to the booth to call the home games. Paul will call the road games. Joining Paul and Swoboda will be Brian Yancelson who will engineer the broadcasts at Nelson Wolff Stadium. Yancelson will also assist Paul with the road broadcasts throughout the season.

The Missions and KKYX are partnering to launch 1888 - The Official Podcast of the San Antonio Missions. Jeremy Sneed, Missions Director of Public Relations, will be the host of the podcast. Yancelson will assist with the production of the podcast. The premiere date will be announced later.

"We are excited to bring back Missions Baseball to CMG San Antonio's KKYX." Said CMG San Antonio's VP/Market Manager David Abel. "There was a long history between Missions Baseball and KKYX and we couldn't be more excited having KKYX be the Flagship station broadcasting Missions baseball games beginning this season."

The Missions 2024 season gets underway on Friday, April 5th on the road against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. The home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 9th against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. The club will play two exhibition games against Saltillo (Mexican League) on March 29th and 30th.

