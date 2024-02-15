2024 Scholarship Application Open

To qualify for the scholarship:

Applicants must be currently enrolled in a public or private school in Midland, Odessa, or the nearby vicinity and anticipated to receive their high school diploma by the end of the 2024 spring semester.

Applicants should be intending to enroll in a four-year university, junior college, or vocational institution for the fall semester of 2024 (proof of enrollment may be requested for verification).

Proof of high school graduation will be necessary before the scholarship award is disbursed.

Completion of all sections of the application form is mandatory.

The application must reach the RockHounds no later than April 30, 2024.

How to Apply: Submit all required documents in a sealed envelope either by visiting the RockHounds' offices during regular business hours or by mailing to:

RockHounds Scholarship Program Attention: Jonathan Simmons 5514 Champions Drive Midland, TX 79706

For any inquiries regarding the RockHounds' scholarship program, please contact:

Jonathan Simmons Director of Community Relations Phone: 432.520.2255 ext. 205

