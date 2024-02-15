Applications Now Being Accepted for Drillers Scholarships

February 15, 2024 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







Applications are now being accepted for the Tulsa Drillers Foundation Higher Education Scholarship Awards. The awards began last year and are presented annually to a pair of high school seniors who participated in at least two seasons of high school baseball or softball.

The awards consist of $2,000 scholarships for each individual for two or four consecutive years.

Two new winners will be announced each year.

In addition to having played either baseball or softball, selected recipients will need to show leadership, integrity and good moral character. Financial need and academic standing will also be considered when awarding the scholarships. Priority will be given to applicants who reside in the Northeastern Oklahoma area.

Last year's inaugural winners were Macy Willing from Cushing High School and Thairenn Thompson from Muskogee High School.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from February 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.