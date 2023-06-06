Misiorowski Promoted; Childers Added from ACL

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of roster transactions with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the promotion of RHP Jacob Misiorowski to High-A Wisconsin and the addition of RHP Will Childers to the Mudcats from the Arizona Complex League Brewers.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players with four on the injured list.

In summary:

6/6: RHP Will Childers added from ACL Brewers.

6/6: RHP Jacob Misiorowski promoted to High-A Wisconsin.

Childers will wear jersey No. 32.

