GreenJackets Drop Fourth Straight, Fall to .500 in Loss to Pelicans

North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) fell to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs) in a series-opening blowout, losing 8-1 in a seven-inning contest that was called early due to weather. Augusta (26-26) fell back to .500 for the first time in the last two weeks, while Myrtle Beach (30-22) won their fifth straight contest to keep them in first place.

Fresh off his third win of the season, Jorge Bautista got the start for Augusta, and picked a runner off of second in a scoreless first inning of work. With one away in the second, Bautista gave up a solo homer to Felix Stevens, putting the Pelicans up 1-0. The GreenJackets would struggle against Myrtle Beach starter Grant Kipp, who would go six full innings and pick up his first win of the year in his second consecutive quality start.

The 1-0 score would stay until the top of the sixth, when a leadoff single led to a balk and a wild pitch as Myrtle Beach doubled their lead. Augusta would get a run back, when Francisco Floyd hit his second homer of the season on the first pitch of the bottom of the sixth, but the GreenJackets left the tying and go-ahead runs on base in that frame.

Already up 2-1, the Pelicans turned the game into a rout in the top of the seventh inning. After a walk and two singles loaded the bases, Jorge Bautista allowed a groundout that scored a run to put the Pelicans on top 3-1. He was replaced by Estarlin Rodriguez, who allowed both inherited runners to score along with three batters of his own on a Moises Ballesteros homer, leaving Bautista with a final line of 6.1 innings of work and 5 runs allowed. With the score 8-1, Augusta went in order in the seventh, before the game entered a weather delay. The rain and lightning forced the game to be called, with an 8-1 final score. Augusta dropped their fourth straight game for the first time since the second week of April.

The GreenJackets are home this week and next, taking on Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) for five more games and then playing six against Carolina (Milwaukee Brewers). This week's promotions include a Vaughn Grissom bobblehead giveaway Friday, a meet and greet with former UGA quarterback David Greene on Thursday, and more! For tickets, information on the meet and greet, and a full promotional schedule for the upcoming series with Myrtle Beach, click here: https://www.milb.com/augusta/fans/gj-homestand-preview!

