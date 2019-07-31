Miracle and Blue Jays Postponed; DH on Thursday

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Heavy rain in Fort Myers postponed a Wednesday night game between the Miracle and the Dunedin Blue Jays. The teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday.

The Miracle won Tuesday night's series opener, 11-6.

Game one of Thursday's doubleheader is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Game two will follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games of the twin bill are seven innings.

