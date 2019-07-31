Dunedin Looks for Bounce Back Win in Fort Myers

July 31, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release





OF Cal Stevenson Traded from Dunedin to Fayetteville (HOU) along with Joe Biagini and Aaron Sanchez in exchange for Derek Fisher

INF Jesus Navarro Reinstated from the IL @ Dunedin

SERIES FINALE WIN: Dunedin dropped their sixth straight series opener in an 11-6 loss to the Fort Myers Miracle at CenturyLink Sports Complex. RHP Dakota Chalmers was making his Advanced-A debut for Fort Myers and in the top of the second, Dunedin sent nine men to the plate and scored five runs. Back to back walks to Demi Orimoloye and Ryan Noda put two aboard for Chavez Young who singled into center to score Orimoloye. Kacy Clemens then shot one through the hole on the left side to score Noda to make it 2-0 Dunedin and end the night for Chalmers. RHP Johan Quezada replaced Chalmers on the hill surrendered RBI singled to Nick Podkul and Cullen Large, and an RBI groundout to Cal Stevenson to cap off the run scoring second. The Miracle responded quickly with a run in the bottom of the frame on David Banuelos RBI hit. In the bottom of the third, Aaron Whitefield doubled and came around to score on a Trey Cabbage single to left to cut the Blue Jays lead to 5-2. Andrew Bechtold drilled a three-run homer to left to erase the Dunedin lead and tie the game at five apiece. The score remained tied until the sixth when the Miracle pushed across six runs highlighted by Jose Miranda's three run blast to extend the Fort Myers lead to 11-5. Despite tacking on a run in the eighth, Dunedin fell well short of the mark as the bullpen combination of Quezada, LHP Zach Neff, and RHP Moises Gomez combined to give up just two runs over eight innings of work.

TONIGHT'S ACTION: The Blue Jays and the Fort Myers Miracle play game two of a three game series at CenturyLink Sports Complex in Fort Myers, FL. Tonight's game marks the sixth of a seven game, eight day road trip and the sixth in a string of 10 straight games against South Division opponents. Dunedin has lost four of their last five, and seven of their last nine road games dating back to July 20th. In the grand scheme of things, the Blue Jays have lost four of their last five, nine of 12, and 16 of the last 21 contests dating back to July 9th. Dunedin has gone 27-24 overall against Florida State League South Division opponents in 2019.

AGAINST FORT MYERS: The Blue Jays and the Fort Myers Miracle play for the second of three matchups between the two clubs in a mid-week series in Fort Myers, FL. Today is the eighth of 15 matchups between the teams in 2019. The two clubs will play a four game set at Jack Russell Memorial Stadium including a doubleheader on August 26th with the series concluding on the 29th. The D-Jays and the Miracle split the four game series back in early April in Fort Myers. The Blue Jays won the season series 9-2 in 2018 and have won 12 of 17 going back to last season.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.